Stephen Hihetah: Hull RUFC and Romania player given four-year doping ban

Stephen Hihetah has won six international caps for Romania, the most recent in 2015

Romania Sevens international Stephen Hihetah has been banned from all sport for four years for breaching World Rugby's anti-doping regulations.

The 28-year-old winger failed a drugs test in February while playing for Hull RUFC in National League Two North.

Hihetah tested positive for metabolites Stanozolol, Metandienone and Tamoxifen.

At a Rugby Football Union hearing he argued he had ingested the drugs inadvertently, but the panel did not believe his account.

London-born Hihetah, whose mother is Romanian, was charged with a breach of World Rugby regulation 21.2.1 - "presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites or markers in a player's sample".

He claimed he ingested the drugs from a pre-workout drink given to him by a friend during gym sessions in London over the Christmas period in 2018, and returned a positive urine sample following training two months later.

His ban is back-dated to 12 June, and he will therefore be suspended until 11 June 2023.

"All rugby players are subject to the anti-doping rules which are in place to protect players and the integrity of our sport," RFU anti-doping and illicit drugs programme manager Stephen Watkins said.