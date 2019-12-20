Rugby union world team of the decade: Who will you pick in your XV?

George North, Jamie Heaslip, Finn Russell and Maro Itoje
Who makes your team of the decade?

Three World Cups and 10 Six Nations have passed, but does any of it mean a thing if you're not selected in a team of the decade?

South Africa started the decade as world champions and end it with the Webb Ellis Cup in their possession, with a couple of New Zealand wins in between of course.

Which of those world champions will make it into your team though?

BBC Radio 5 Live Rugby Union Weekly's Chris Jones, Ugo Monye and Danny Care have come up with a shortlist for you to pick from and will reveal their final decision on Monday's podcast.

