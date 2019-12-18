Michael Le Bourgeois: Wasps centre signs new contract with Premiership club

Michael Le Bourgeois can play various roles across the back line

Wasps centre Michael Le Bourgeois has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the Premiership side.

The 29-year-old - who can also play at fly-half or full-back - has played 24 times since joining in May 2018.

Le Bourgeois began his career with local club Jersey and captained Bedford before moving to the top flight.

"Moving to Wasps was a big step for me in my career to test myself at the top level and it's a move that's reaped the rewards," he told the club website.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said: "He's given us plenty of go-forward in attack while he's shown his strong capabilities in defence and we're looking forward to seeing more of that quality over the coming seasons."