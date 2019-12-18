Ollie Griffiths: Wales international agrees Dragons contract extension

Ollie Griffiths earned his first Wales cap against Tonga in 2017

Ollie Griffiths has agreed a contract extension with the Dragons.

The 24-year-old back row forward made his regional debut in 2014 and has played 70 matches.

He has one Wales cap and made a substitute appearance in the non-capped match against Barbarians in November.

"Ollie is an example of a local rugby player who came into our academy, worked hard, and has gone on to represent both his region and nation," said director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"Extending Ollie's contract with us is a big boost as he forms an important part of our group. He is committed to what we are trying to achieve in the region."

Griffiths said: "I feel we are building something really good at the Dragons and the progress we have made in the last six months made the decision easy for me."