Ulster issue spectator ban for 'abusive language' at harlequins game

Complaints were made after Ulster's Champions Cup home win over Harlequins in Belfast

Ulster have handed a stadium ban to a spectator for abusive behaviour at the province's European Champions Cup fixture with Harlequins in Belfast earlier this month.

Chief Executive Jonny Petrie said on Twitter that the ban was a result of "complaints made by other supporters."

"We all want Kingspan Stadium to be an intimidating place for away teams to visit," said Petrie.

"But abusive behaviour will never have any place here."

In January, Ulster issued a spectator with a lifetime ban following abuse aimed at Ireland international Simon Zebo.

Ulster Chief Executive Petrie announced the ban on Twitter

The province are enjoying a fine season on the pitch and are unbeaten in their European campaign with four wins from four.