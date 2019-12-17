Glasgow v Edinburgh: Richard Cockerill says his side not favourites to win

Edinburgh have lost only two of 11 games so far and are away to Glasgow on Saturday followed by the return at Murrayfield on 28 December

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Saturday, 21 December Time: 17:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Edinburgh are not favourites for the first of two 1872 Cup matches, despite Glasgow's poor start, says head coach Richard Cockerill.

The capital club have lost just two of 11 games in the Pro14 and Challenge Cup so far.

Conversely, Glasgow are on the verge of Champions Cup elimination and six points adrift of the Pro14 play-offs.

"Are they a bit vulnerable? Maybe, but we know they're a good team," Cockerill said.

"They haven't had a great start to the season but they have enough quality in their side to beat any team on their day."

In the last meeting between the sides, Glasgow coasted to a 34-10 victory at Scotstoun and went on to reach the Pro14 final last season, while Edinburgh failed to make the play-offs.

But since Cockerill took charge in 2017, Edinburgh have won four of the six meetings between the two rivals.

And Warriors have struggled so far this term, with head coach Dave Rennie to leave at the end of the season for Australia along with assistant Jason O'Halloran.

"The last two-and-a-half years, we've been working hard to earn some respect in this competition," Cockerill added.

"We've made it more of a contest and there's been a bit more spite and a bit more angst about the competition.

"I want to beat Dave Rennie and he wants to beat me, that's good and the boys want to beat each other. We'll travel down the M8 with a lot of motivation and hatred, in the nicest possible way, to go to Scotstoun to try and win."

Meanwhile, Edinburgh centre George Taylor has signed a contract extension following an impressive season so far.

The 23-year-old has scored three tries in 10 appearances, but the the length of the new deal has not been disclosed.