Ken Owens and Hadleigh Parkes set for Scarlets return

Hadleigh Parkes made his Wales debut against South Africa in December 2017

Pro14: Dragons v Scarlets Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Saturday, 21 December Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport Website & app.

Scarlets will field Wales hooker Ken Owens and centre Hadleigh Parkes in their squad to face the Dragons in the first of their Pro14 derbies.

They are the final Wales players returning for the Scarlets after being rested following the World Cup.

But Jonathan Davies, Rhys Patchell and James Davies are still out injured.

Wales forwards Aaron Shingler and Samson Lee are back in training after injury, as is Samoan centre Kieron Fonotia

Fijian lock Tevita Ratuva is available after suspension following his red card against Toulon in the European Challenge Cup.

Coach Brad Mooar goes into the Christmas derby season knowing it could be his first and last experience of the high-profile holiday period,

New Zealand are in talks with the region over a role as assistant to new All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

"From a selfish point of view, we'd love for Brad to stay," lock Jake Ball said.

Brad Mooar was previously assistant coach of Southern Kings and Crusaders

"But it's a great achievement for the club when you look at the number of coaches who've moved on to international set-ups over the last couple of years.

"I think the general reaction was big congratulations to him, just to be looking at that (potential job) is great."

Wales' current coaching structure includes Wayne Pivac, Stephen Jones and Byron Hayward from the Scarlets, while Simon Easterby joined Ireland from the West Wales region.

Ball himself returned to regional action in the home win over Bayonne after three weeks out of action in November, also missing the trip to France as a result of his World Cup work-load.

"It was a great period with a lot of great memories," Ball told BBC Sport Wales.

"I'm just happy to get a rest anywhere along the line, I popped back to Perth to see my parents and sister whom I hadn't seen for a while, and catch a bit of sun so that was great."

Scarlets face Dragons away on Saturday, 21 December before hosting the Ospreys on Boxing Day and travelling to Cardiff Blues on Friday 3 January.

They have five wins from seven in the Pro14 and three victories from four in the European Challenge Cup.