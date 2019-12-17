Eddie Jones: Rugby Football Union won't rush to hand England boss contract extension

Eddie Jones (pictured with Bill Sweeney earlier this year) started work with England in January 2016

The Rugby Football Union will not rush to hand England boss Eddie Jones a contract extension through to the 2023 World Cup in France.

Jones, who guided England to the World Cup final in November, has a deal until August 2021.

But RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney says any extension "has to work for both sides".

"Those conversations are ongoing," Sweeney told BBC Sport. "Both sides need to want this."

A day after England's World Cup final defeat by South Africa in Japan, Sweeney suggested lengthening Jones' deal through to France 2023 "would make sense".

But at Twickenham on Tuesday, Sweeney said any formal decision over Jones' long-term future has still yet to be reached - although he stressed the pair were in regular dialogue.

"We said in Japan we would get back and do a full debrief. We have done that and it was all very positive," he said.

"We have had a number of conversations already. He is on a Christmas break now and will get back early in the new year.

"We will continue those conversations and make a decision on that fairly soon.

"Both sides need to want this. There is no point one side wanting this and the other not. So we will take it from there."

'Great coaching team' for the Six Nations

Sweeney also believes Jones will be able to assemble imminently a high-class coaching team for the upcoming Six Nations.

With scrum coach Neal Hatley and attack guru Scott Wisemantel both leaving after the World Cup - and with the future of forwards coach Steve Borthwick in doubt - Jones has a number of coaching roles to fill.

Former Scotland international Matt Proudfoot, who masterminded South Africa's set-piece destruction of England in the final in Yokohama, is one of the names in the frame, while England Sevens coach Simon Amor has also been linked.

"We are not disclosing any names at the moment, but we will be in a position very soon to announce," Sweeney added.

"I'm very confident we will have a great coaching team in place."

While it is believed Borthwick is strongly considering leaving the RFU, Sweeney said the former captain has yet to hand in his notice, and is expecting him to resume his role for the Six Nations, with England's opener against France in Paris on 2 February.