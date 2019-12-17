Glasgow v Edinburgh: Tommy Seymour says too early for panic

Tommy Seymour has agreed a one-year contract extension

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Saturday, 21 December Time: 17:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Glasgow Warriors "don't want to press the panic button too early" but need wins to get their season back on track, says full-back Tommy Seymour.

Saturday's damaging defeat against La Rochelle left Warriors staring at a Champions Cup pool stage exit.

Also off the pace in Pro14 Conference A, Glasgow go into the double-header with Edinburgh in needing points.

"We're at a stage now where we need to start backing up the words and getting results," Seymour told BBC Scotland.

"It's not acceptable for us to be losing games at home. Our fans deserve more than that. What better way to get back on track and recreating some momentum than these derby games against Edinburgh."

With head coach Dave Rennie and assistant Jason O'Halloran departing at the end of the season, there is a danger their final campaign could fizzle out if they are unable to take care of Edinburgh.

Seymour, however, believes there is still time for Warriors to turn their season around.

"We don't want to press the panic button too early or too hard," said the winger, who has agreed a one-year contract extension to remain at Scotstoun until 2021 after announcing last week his retirement from international duties with Scotland.

"That would start to skew the mind a little bit and take the focus away a little bit from where it needs to be.

"But we certainly know the importance of this. We haven't been under stress from the coaches and from each other. We know where we stand and what we need to do.

"It's about time we started producing results on the park that we ourselves and the supporters can be proud of."