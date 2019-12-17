Dan Baugh: Dragons snap up Wasps and former Wales fitness coach

Dan Baugh won 27 caps for Canada

Former Canada flanker Dan Baugh will link up with the Dragons backroom fitness staff.

Baugh is heading to Rodney Parade from Wasps, where he has been fitness coach since 2014, after previous stints with Cardiff Blues and Wales.

The 45-year-old will work alongside current head of strength and conditioning coach Ryan Harris.

Baugh will be in place at the Dragons for the 2020-21 season to work in Dean Ryan's coaching staff.

"This sport is dynamic and challenging and I consider myself lucky to have been a part of the Wasps environment for so long," said Baugh.

"I believe that this is the right time for a new challenge, and I am looking forward to the opportunities ahead at the Dragons."

Baugh was a Cardiff Blues favourite before joining the region's coaching team after being forced to retire because of a knee injury.

He became Wales conditioning coach before following Dai Young to Wasps five years ago where he is head of strength and conditioning.

"Dan brings a huge amount of experience with him and will help to bolster our coaching team," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"We are focused on making our support team the very best that it can be to nurture and develop the region's talent. Dan's experience and background will be key in helping us to get the best out of our players, both on and off the pitch.

"He knows the game in Wales, knows what it takes to produce quality players, and has a proven track record of working with international players. His appointment is a big step towards moving the region forward."