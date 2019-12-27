Wales v Scotland 2010: Name the team that fought back to win

Chris Cussiter prepares to kick the ball for Scotland against Wales in 2010
Scotland appeared to have victory in the palm of hand against Wales in 2010 . . . until the final four minutes

It was a thriller out of the top drawer and an escape worthy of Harry Houdini - the day Wales beat Scotland 31-24 on 13 February 2010.

It may not be Wales' best performance of the decade, but it's difficult to argue that it not the most exciting match of the era.

With four minutes remaining Wales trailed 24-14 but, in a remarkable finale which saw Scotland reduced to 13-men, the home side scored two converted tries and a penalty to win by seven points.

But can you name the 15 Welsh players who started this remarkable game in Cardiff?

Name the Wales team that fought back to beat Scotland in 2010

