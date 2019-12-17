Niall Annett: Worcester Warriors hooker signs new two-year contract

Only two other Warriors players have given longer unbroken service to the club than Niall Annett

Worcester Warriors hooker Niall Annett has signed a new two-year contract with the flourishing Premiership club.

The 28-year-old Irishman has been rewarded for battling back from an anterior cruciate knee injury which kept him in plaster for months, ruling him out of the entire 2017-18 season,

Annett, who also spent six weeks out last season with a shoulder injury, signed a one-year deal in May.

But he has now sufficiently proved his fitness to warrant a longer contract.

Annett is the ninth Warriors player to sign a new deal in the last month, to follow the lead of forwards Ted Hill, Andrew Kitchener, Nick Schonert, Sam Lewis, Anton Bresler and Ethan Waller and backs Francois Venter and Gareth Simpson.

Only two other Warriors players - one-club man Chris Pennell and winger Dean Hammond - have given longer unbroken service to the club than Annett, who first signed for Warriors from Ulster in the summer of 2014.

"Niall has been an integral part of the club for some time," said Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons. "He is a skilled, intelligent footballer with a high work-rate and is a great team man."

Warriors are fourth in the Premiership having won three of their first five games - their best start to a top-flight season.

Victory at rivals Gloucester on Friday would take them second, possibly within a point of leaders Northampton.