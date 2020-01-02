Premiership: Sale v Harlequins

Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith scored 20 points in the 30-30 draw with Leicester on 28 December, taking his tally to 79 points in the Premiership this season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 3 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Sale make four changes from the side which lost narrowly at Bath as World Cup winner Faf de Klerk misses out.

Ross Harrison and Jean-Luc du Preez come into the forward pack, with Luke James starting at full-back and Will Cliff replacing De Klerk.

Harlequins make one change to the starting XV which drew 30-30 with Leicester at Twickenham.

Gabriel Ibitoye starts on the wing as Cadan Murley moves into the centre in the absence of Michele Campagnaro.

Aaron Morris is set to make his return from injury for Quins from the bench, and Semi Kunatani is also named among the replacements.

Sale say South African de Klerk sustained a knee injury in an off-the-ball challenge at the Rec, while prop Coenie Oosthuizen also misses out after suffering an ankle strain during the same match.

Sale expect both players to be back for their trip to Exeter Chiefs on 25 January.

The last eight clashes between Sale and Harlequins in the Premiership have all been won by the home side.

Sale: L James; Ashton, S James, Van Rensburg, McGuigan: R du Preez, Cliff; Harrsion, Van der Merwe, John, Evans, JL du Preez, Ross (capt.) T Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Webber, Morozov, Cooper-Woolley, Phillips, B Curry, Warr, MacGinty, Yarde.

Harlequins: R Chisholm; Ibitoye, Murley, Lasike, Goneva; Smith, Care; Marler, Elia, Sinckler, Lewies, Symons, J Chisholm, Robshaw (capt), Lawday.

Replacements: Musk, Garcia Botta, Collier, Cavubati, Kunatani, Landajo, Herron, Morris.

Referee: Ian Tempest.