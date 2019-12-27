Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Saracens (Sun)

Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jack Nowell are two players brought in by Chiefs for the Sarries game

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Sunday, 29 December Kick-off: 15:005 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Exeter Chiefs have restored international forwards Alec Hepburn, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Dave Dennis, Dave Ewers and Sam Simmonds to the pack.

Nic White and Joe Simmonds combine in the halves, while Ian Whitten and Jack Nowell come into the three-quarters.

Saracens back-row Billy Vunipola racks up his 100th Premiership appearance and is joined by Jackson Wray at flanker.

Australia lock Will Skelton comes into the pack while Duncan Taylor is named in the centres.

This meeting of the previous two Premiership final competitors is laced with extra intensity and spice given the Chiefs' response to the Saracens salary cap breaches and subsequent punishments.

Sarries are currently bottom of the Premiership as they set about overhauling a 35-point deduction, a tally already whittled down to minus-13 after six games, but would be ahead of leaders Chiefs by two points had they started from scratch.

Exeter chief executive Tony Rowe claimed the champions should be relegated, while director of rugby Rob Baxter said their back-to-back title decider losses to Sarries at Twickenham were achieved "unfairly".

In response, Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has called on his players to show togetherness and positivity, rather than be dragged into bitterness and frustration at their treatment by the governing body and other clubs.

Despite beating the Chiefs when it counts in the past two Twickenham showpieces, Sarries have not won at Sandy Park in regular season since September 2016.

Exeter: Hogg; Nowell, Whitten, Devoto, Woodburn; J. Simmonds, White; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Dennis (c), J. Hill, Ewers, Vermeulen, S. Simmonds.

Replacements: Taione, Moon, Pieretto, Kirsten, Armand, Maunder, Steenson, S. Hill.

Saracens: Malins; Maitland, Taylor, Barritt (c), Daly; Farrell, Spencer; M. Vunipola, George, Koch, Itoje, Skelton, Isiekwe, Wray, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Singleton, Carre, Lamositele, Kruis, Earl, Wigglesworth, Lozowski, Tompkins