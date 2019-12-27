Premiership: Harlequins v Leicester Tigers

Manu Tuilagi was part of the England team that reached the final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 28 December Kick-off: 16:30 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Harlequins make two changes for their annual Twickenham home game, which is expected to draw a crowd of 82,000.

Centre Paul Lasike replaces the injured James Lang and Vereniki Goneva comes in for Gabriel Ibitoye on the wing.

Leicester Tigers rest England centre Manu Tuilagi, with Kyle Eastmond, who has not played since October because of a calf injury, replacing him.

He is joined in midfield by the recalled Jaco Taute; flanker Sam Lewis is the only change to the forward pack.

Harlequins: Chisholm; Murley, Campagnaro, Lasike, Goneva; Smith, Care; Marler, Elia, Sinckler, Lewies, Symons, Chisholm, Robshaw (capt), Lawday.

Replacements: Musk, Garcia Botta, Collier, Cavubati, Dombrandt, Landajo, Herron, Ibitoye.

Leicester: Veainu; Thompstone, Taute, Eastmond, May; Ford, B Youngs; Genge, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Lavanini, Green, Lewis, Taufua, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Polota-Nau, Gigena, Leatigaga, Wells, Reffell, White, Reid, Worth.