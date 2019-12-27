Premiership: Bath v Sale Sharks
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 28 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website
Bath have named Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau in their XV for the first time since a collarbone injury ruled him out of the World Cup.
Captain Francois Louw, part of South Africa's World Cup-winning side, also returns to the team but England flanker Sam Underhill is missing completely.
Sale recall wing Denny Solomona in place of Simon Hammersley, so Chris Ashton moves to full-back.
Rob Webber and Jean-Luc du Preez return from injury to make the bench.
Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Roberts, Watson; Priestland (capt), Chudley; Obano, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Stooke, Ellis, Louw (capt), Faletau.
Replacements: Walker, Boyce, Judge, Garvey, Bayliss, Cook, Burns, Brew.
Sale: Ashton; Solomona, James, Van Rensburg, McGuigan; D du Preez, De Klerk; Oosthuizen, Van der Merwe, John, Evans, Phillips, Ross (capt), T Curry, R du Preez.
Replacements: Webber, Harrison, Cooper-Woolley, JL du Preez, B Curry, Cliff, MacGinty, Yarde.
Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.
