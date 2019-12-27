Premiership: Bath v Sale Sharks

From the section

Taulupe Faletau broke his arm twice last season and missed Wales' Six Nations Grand Slam

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 28 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Bath have named Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau in their XV for the first time since a collarbone injury ruled him out of the World Cup.

Captain Francois Louw, part of South Africa's World Cup-winning side, also returns to the team but England flanker Sam Underhill is missing completely.

Sale recall wing Denny Solomona in place of Simon Hammersley, so Chris Ashton moves to full-back.

Rob Webber and Jean-Luc du Preez return from injury to make the bench.

Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Roberts, Watson; Priestland (capt), Chudley; Obano, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Stooke, Ellis, Louw (capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Walker, Boyce, Judge, Garvey, Bayliss, Cook, Burns, Brew.

Sale: Ashton; Solomona, James, Van Rensburg, McGuigan; D du Preez, De Klerk; Oosthuizen, Van der Merwe, John, Evans, Phillips, Ross (capt), T Curry, R du Preez.

Replacements: Webber, Harrison, Cooper-Woolley, JL du Preez, B Curry, Cliff, MacGinty, Yarde.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.