Premiership: Northampton Saints v Gloucester

Jamal Ford-Robinson
Jamal Ford-Robinson left Saints to join Gloucester this past summer
Gallagher Premiership
Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 28 December Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Northampton boss Chris Boyd has largely stuck with continuity, as only three changes in Piers Francis, Tom Wood and Francois van Wyk come into the squad.

Rory Hutchinson and Lewis Ludlam will both make their 50th appearances for Saints in this game.

Prop Jamal Ford-Robinson is one of three changes for Gloucester and starts against the club he left last summer.

Josh Hohneck lines up on the opposite side of the scrum, while Charlie Sharples comes onto the wing.

Northampton: Furbank; Collins, Hutchinson, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; van Wyk, Haywood, Painter, Moon, Lawes, Wood, Ludlam, Harrison (c).

Replacements: Matavesi, Waller, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Ribbans, Taylor, Symons, Tuala.

Gloucester: Marshall; Sharples, Harris, Atkinson, Rees-Zammit; Cipriani, Heinz (c); Hohneck, Marais, Ford-Robinson; Craig, Mostert; Ackermann, Ludlow, Morgan.

Replacements: Gleave, Seville, Balmain, Grobler, Clarke, Simpson, Twelvetrees, Banahan.

