Premiership: London Irish v Bath
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Sunday, 22 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website
London Irish lock Adam Coleman will make his home Premiership debut when he takes to the field against Bath.
With Stephen Myler restored to fly-half, former Ireland half-back Paddy Jackson reverts to full-back.
Bath have made 10 changes, with England duo Anthony Watson and Semesa Rokoduguni starting on the wings.
Among the other tweaks are Will Chudley and Rhys Priestland returning at half-back, while Beno Obano, Tom Dunn and Will Stuart form a new front row.
The Exiles - with two wins and a draw from their opening five games - lie in sixth place, four points ahead of Bath in ninth.
London Irish: Jackson; Rona, Stephenson, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Myler, Meehan; Hobbs-Awoyemi, Fainga'a, Hoskins, Botha, Coleman, Mafi, Cowan, Tuisue.
Replacements: Matu'u, Dell, Chawatama, Van der Merwe, Rogerson, Phipps, Fowlie, Stokes
Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Roberts, Watson; Priestland (c), Chudley; Obano, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Stooke, Ellis, Underhill, Bayliss
Replacements: Walker, Boyce, Judge, Garvey, Davies, Cook, Burns, Brew
