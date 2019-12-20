Premiership: London Irish v Bath

Stephen Myler's experience has seen him selected at 10 for the Exiles

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Sunday, 22 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

London Irish lock Adam Coleman will make his home Premiership debut when he takes to the field against Bath.

With Stephen Myler restored to fly-half, former Ireland half-back Paddy Jackson reverts to full-back.

Bath have made 10 changes, with England duo Anthony Watson and Semesa Rokoduguni starting on the wings.

Among the other tweaks are Will Chudley and Rhys Priestland returning at half-back, while Beno Obano, Tom Dunn and Will Stuart form a new front row.

The Exiles - with two wins and a draw from their opening five games - lie in sixth place, four points ahead of Bath in ninth.

London Irish: Jackson; Rona, Stephenson, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Myler, Meehan; Hobbs-Awoyemi, Fainga'a, Hoskins, Botha, Coleman, Mafi, Cowan, Tuisue.

Replacements: Matu'u, Dell, Chawatama, Van der Merwe, Rogerson, Phipps, Fowlie, Stokes

Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Roberts, Watson; Priestland (c), Chudley; Obano, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Stooke, Ellis, Underhill, Bayliss

Replacements: Walker, Boyce, Judge, Garvey, Davies, Cook, Burns, Brew