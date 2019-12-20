Premiership: Wasps v Harlequins

Joe Launchbury
Joe Launchbury returns for Wasps for his first Premiership appearance of the season
Gallagher Premiership
Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 21 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

England lock Joe Launchbury captains the Wasps side on his first Premiership appearance of the season after recovering from a calf injury.

He is one of 10 changes, including Jacob Umaga and Dan Robson teaming up in the halves, Zach Kibirige at wing and prop Kieran Brookes at tight-head.

Former England skipper Chris Robshaw will lead Harlequins on his 200th Premiership appearance.

Joe Marler comes into the side, as do halves Danny Care and Marcus Smith.

Wasps expect a crowd in excess of 23,000 for this festive fixture.

Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Le Bourgeois, Watson; Umaga, Robson; Harris, Taylor, Brookes, Launchbury (c), Matthews, Willis, Young, Vailanu,

Replacements: Cruse, West, Owlett, Cardall, Carr, Porter, Gopperth, de Jongh

Harlequins: Chisholm; Murley, Campagnaro, Lang, Ibitoye; Smith, Care; Marler, Elia, Sinckler, Lewies, Symons, Chisholm, Robshaw (c), Lawday

Replacements: Musk, Garcia Botta, Collier, Cavubati, Dombrandt, Landajo, Lasike, Goneva

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you