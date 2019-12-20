Premiership: Wasps v Harlequins

Joe Launchbury returns for Wasps for his first Premiership appearance of the season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 21 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

England lock Joe Launchbury captains the Wasps side on his first Premiership appearance of the season after recovering from a calf injury.

He is one of 10 changes, including Jacob Umaga and Dan Robson teaming up in the halves, Zach Kibirige at wing and prop Kieran Brookes at tight-head.

Former England skipper Chris Robshaw will lead Harlequins on his 200th Premiership appearance.

Joe Marler comes into the side, as do halves Danny Care and Marcus Smith.

Wasps expect a crowd in excess of 23,000 for this festive fixture.

Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Le Bourgeois, Watson; Umaga, Robson; Harris, Taylor, Brookes, Launchbury (c), Matthews, Willis, Young, Vailanu,

Replacements: Cruse, West, Owlett, Cardall, Carr, Porter, Gopperth, de Jongh

Harlequins: Chisholm; Murley, Campagnaro, Lang, Ibitoye; Smith, Care; Marler, Elia, Sinckler, Lewies, Symons, Chisholm, Robshaw (c), Lawday

Replacements: Musk, Garcia Botta, Collier, Cavubati, Dombrandt, Landajo, Lasike, Goneva