Premiership: Saracens v Bristol Bears

Maro Itoje
Maro Itoje has played just once in the Premiership since returning from the World Cup
Gallagher Premiership
Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 21 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Maro Itoje returns for Saracens after missing the win over Munster last week.

Ben Spencer starts at scrum-half, Brad Barritt returns at centre and Wales prop Rhys Carre is set to make his Premiership debut from the bench.

Bristol welcome back full-back Charles Piutau, who is one of six changes.

Backs Luke Morahan and Andy Uren get starts while prop John Afoa is back from a dead leg and is joined by Harry Thacker and captain Steven Luatua.

Bristol lie in second place, two points behind leaders Northampton, while champions Saracens - deducted 35 points for breaching salary cap rules - are 14 points adrift of 11th-placed Leicester.

Saracens: Malins; Maitland, Tompkins, Barritt (capt), Daly; Farrell, Spencer; Vunipola, George, Koch, Itoje, Kruis, Isiekwe, Earl, Vunipola.

Replacements: Singleton, Carre, Lamositele, Skelton, Wray, Wigglesworth, Taylor, Lewington.

Bristol: Piutau; Morahan, O'Conor, Bedlow, Fricker; Sheedy, Uren; Woolmore, Thacker, Afoa, Joyce, Vui, Luatua (capt), Heenan, Hughes.

Replacements: Capon, Lay, Lahiff, Holmes, Hamilton, Randall, Lloyd, Leiua.

