Premiership: Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints

Faf de Klerk was one of a number of first-choice players rested for the Champions Cup loss to Exeter last week

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 21 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Sale welcome back a host of experienced players for the trip to Northampton.

South African sextet Daniel du Preez, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Rob Du Preez, Faf de Klerk, Coenie Oosthuizen and Akker van der Merwe all come in.

Northampton welcome back England lock Courtney Lawes from injury, as well as George Furbank and Cobus Reinach.

Boss Chris Boyd makes 10 changes in total to the side that lost at Leinster last week as Teimana Harrison, Alex Waller and Mikey Haywood all return.

Ehren Painter also comes into the front row, Alex Moon starts at lock, Rory Hutchinson returns at inside centre and top try-scorer Tom Collins is back on the right wing.

The Premiership pace-setters are two points clear of second-placed Bristol after five games, with Sale - who also welcome back wing Chris Ashton and lock Bryn Evans - in fifth spot, seven points behind Saints.

Sale: Hammersley; Ashton, James, Van Rensburg, McGuigan; Du Preez, De Klerk; Oosthuizen, Van der Merwe, John, Evans, Phillips, Ross (capt), T Curry, Du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, Harrison, Cooper-Woolley, Postlethwaite, B Curry, Cliff, MacGinty, Solomona

Northampton: Furbank; Collins, Proctor, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (co-capt), Haywood, Painter, Moon, Lawes, Wood, Ludlam, Harrison (co-capt)

Replacements: Matavesi, Van Wyk, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Eadie, Tupai, Francis, Tuala