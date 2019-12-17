Billy Burns: Ulster fly-half suffered concussion in Harlequins win

Billy Burns has developed a strong half-back partnership with John Cooney

Fly-half Billy Burns will follow return to play protocols after suffering a concussion in Ulster's victory over Harlequins.

Burns was replaced after being injured in the build-up to Stephen Lewies' 62nd-minute try for the hosts.

He will miss Ulster's trip to Leinster in the Pro14 on Friday.

The 25-year-old was one of nine Ulster players named in Andy Farrell's first 45-man training squad as Ireland head coach.

Burns has played in all of Ulster's European Champions Cups games this season as Dan McFarland's side top Pool Three after winning their opening four games.

The former Gloucester player recently signed a two-year deal to extend his stay at Kingspan Stadium.