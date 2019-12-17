Exeter could host Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final despite low capacity of ground

Sandy Park was extended in time to host three pool matches in the 2015 World Cup

Exeter are set to be allowed to stage a home quarter-final in the Champions Cup, even though their ground does not meet the 15,000 minimum capacity.

They have never been in a position to have a home draw for the knockout phase until this season but are top of their pool with four wins from four games.

Decisions about hosting lie with European Professional Club Rugby.

"EPCR is open to the possibility of Exeter Chiefs hosting a quarter-final at Sandy Park," a spokesman said.

Sandy Park currently holds around 13,600 fans after an expansion in 2014 and the club has long-term plans to increase the stadium's capacity further, with the building of a hotel at the site already approved.

Saracens' Allianz Park ground has only a 10,000 capacity, but the English champions have in the past added temporary seating for knockout matches.

The top four ranked clubs in the pool stages host quarter-final ties, while semi-finals are played at venues in the country of the highest-ranked team in each tie.