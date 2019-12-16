Jersey Reds: Championship Cup matches have improved side says boss Harvey Biljon

Harvey Biljon has been in charge at Jersey Reds since January 2014

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says his side have improved over the past three rounds of the Championship Cup.

The islanders lost 38-7 at Newcastle to finish second in their pool, but still qualified for the quarter-finals.

"When we look back at these three games, none of these three games we've played in this round of the cup have been about results," Biljon said.

"They've been about us making sure we can improve, making sure we can takes things away and learn from them."

Jersey were 26-0 down at half-time after conceding four tries, but rallied in the second period as they conceded just two more to the Championship leaders, and TJ Harris scored a consolation try.

"We've learnt a lot in these three weeks, there's some key markers we've wanted to hit, not thinking about the results, and I think it prepares us up nicely for the league," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We've also got into the knockout stages of the cup, so when knockout rugby comes you never know what happens."