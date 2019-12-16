Rob Baxter: Exeter boss content to rule out England after signing new deal

Rob Baxter has been in charge at Exeter since 2009

Exeter boss Rob Baxter says "the grass isn't always greener" after ruling himself out of an England role until at least 2023 by signing a new contract.

Baxter had been backed as a successor to current England boss Eddie Jones.

The new deals also rule Exeter head coach Ali Hepher out of an England role in the near future.

"International rugby isn't the be-all-and-end-all for everybody - especially when you are maybe a younger coach," Baxter said.

A former Chiefs captain, Baxter has coached at Sandy Park for the past decade, establishing the club as one of the pre-eminent sides in England and winning the Premiership title in 2017.

"The opportunity to work at a club as good as this is quite rare," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"The grass is always greener on the other side and I'm not sure that counts too much when you are coaching here because it feels fantastic to be here."

'I'm not a career coach'

The Rugby Football Union have used a number of different models when selecting their coaches - from promoting from within to chasing high-profile overseas figures - but they have not recruited a head coach from the club game at any point in the last 20 years.

Baxter appeared an ideal candidate to break that mould, but he has confirmed he will not be looking beyond Exeter as things stand.

"I am not what you would call probably a career coach - well I don't feel like I am - I'm not someone always looking for the the next opportunity or place to go or things to do," he explained.

"A lot of people are - and that's fine - but that doesn't count to me. There are an awful lot of things for me personally here based around my family and the importance of the club to me and the things I've done in the past."

'Not dysfunctional with RFU'

However, Baxter has moved to allay fears over a perceived fracture between club and country when it comes to elite coaching.

"Over the past four and five years the coach development within the RFU has been in touch with all of us as senior coaches, and it would have been in touch with all English-qualified coaches at other clubs as well," he added.

"That's all fine - it isn't a completely dysfunctional scenario with no-one talking to you from the RFU, so if people think that then they will get it wrong."