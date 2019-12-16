Jason O'Halloran to leave Glasgow Warriors at end of season

O'Halloran will not be staying on to assist Danny Wilson next season

Glasgow Warriors have announced that assistant coach Jason O'Halloran will leave at the end of the season.

The New Zealander, 47, has been a part of the Scotstoun club's coaching staff since 2017.

He had a spell with Scotland, working under Vern Cotter for 18 months before joining the Warriors.

"With my family living back in New Zealand and the pull of being close to them I've decided to move on next summer," he told the club website.

"All of my focus until my departure is on ensuring that the club is challenging for silverware at the end of the season."

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie, who is also departing in the summer to take charge of Australia, described O'Halloran as "one of the best attack coaches in the world".

He added: "His contribution to the development of players with Scotland and Glasgow over the last few seasons has been immense. He will be missed."

Scotland forwards coach Danny Wilson has already been confirmed as Rennie's replacement.