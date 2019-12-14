Tadhg Beirne: Ireland forward carried off in Munster's defeat by Saracens

Beirne could now be a doubt for Ireland's Six Nations campaign which starts in early February

Ireland forward Tadhg Beirne was carried off in Munster's Champions Cup defeat by Saracens with an injury that coach Johann van Graan said "looks pretty serious".

The Munster coach refused to confirm speculation that the ex-Scarlets player had sustained an ankle injury.

Beirne could be seen inhaling oxygen as he was taken off the pitch.

"We lost Tadhg. It looks pretty serious," Van Graan told Irish radio sports station Off The Ball.

Asked whether the injury was to Beirne's ankle, the Munster coach replied: "I have got no idea. I don't know. I don't even want to speculate on it. I haven't spoken to him."

Another Ireland forward Peter O'Mahony was a late withdrawal from Munster's starting team after feeling a groin injury in the pre-match warm-up while prop John Ryan had to go off during the game because of a calf injury.

All three forwards were in Ireland's World Cup squad and there is likely to be particular concern about Beirne's prospects of being available for the Six Nations which begins with the contest against Scotland in Dublin on 1 February.