Heineken European Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs v Sale Sharks (Sun)

Stuart Hogg scored his first try for Exeter last weekend

Heineken European Champions Cup Pool Two: Exeter Chiefs v Sale Sharks Venue: Sandy Park Date: Sunday, 15 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and on the BBC Sport website

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg has been passed fit and starts as Exeter bid to maintain their unbeaten Champions Cup record against Sale.

Hogg came off for a head injury assessment in the Chiefs' 22-20 win against Sale last weekend but is named in an unchanged starting XV.

World Cup-winning scrum-half Faf de Klerk is absent as the visitors make 10 changes to last week's losing side.

Exeter are top of Pool Two, while Sale are eight points behind in third.

The Chiefs are on course to reach the Champions Cup knock-out stages for the second time in their history and have a six-point lead over Glasgow.

"I wouldn't swap this for anything else," said Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter.

"We are well set in the pool, we have three rounds left, and this weekend we can give ourselves a huge step up into where we want to go in regards of the competition."

Sale need victory to keep their quarter-final hopes alive and director of rugby Steve Diamond has made wholesale changes in the front row, bringing in Ross Harrison, Curtis Langdon and Jake Cooper-Woolley.

Matt Postlethwaite comes into the second row, while Will Cliff starts at nine instead of De Klerk, who is not in the matchday 23.

United States back AJ MacGinty comes in for Robert du Preez at fly-half and brothers Luke and Sam James start in the centre.

Diamond has also named a different back three, with Denny Solomona and Scotland's Byron McGuigan on the wings and Cameron Redpath at full-back.

Line-ups

Exeter Chiefs: Hogg; Nowell, Slade, S Hill, Whitten; J Simmonds, White; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Dennis (c), J Hill, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Taione, Moon, Street, Kirsten, Armand, Maunder, Steenson, Woodburn.

Sale Sharks: Redpath; Solomona, S James, L James, McGuigan; MacGinty, Cliff; Harrison, Langdon, Cooper-Woolley, Postlethwaite, Phillips, T Curry, B Curry, Ross (c).

Replacements: Van der Merwe, Morozov, John, Evans, Neild, Warr, Curtis, Yarde.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.