Heineken European Champions Cup: Saracens v Munster (Sat)

Mako Vunipola and brother Billy both return to Saracens' starting XV

Heineken European Champions Cup Pool Four: Saracens v Munster Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 14 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and on the BBC Sport website

England captain Owen Farrell is one of several internationals back in Saracens' starting XV for their crucial Champions Cup game against Munster.

Brothers Mako and Billy Vunipola return to the pack with Jamie George and George Kruis, while Elliot Daly starts on the wing.

Munster's only change comes in the front row, where prop John Ryan makes his 150th appearance for the province.

The Irish side are second in Pool Four, one point behind leaders Racing 92.

Reigning champions Saracens - who sit bottom of the English Premiership on -18 points following a 35-point deduction - have struggled in Europe this season and are third in the pool, five points behind Munster.

With six England internationals and South African World Cup winner Vincent Koch back in the side, Sarries are seeking their second win in the competition.

Munster won 10-3 when the two sides met at Thomond Park last weekend to maintain their unbeaten record in this season's Champions Cup, though Saracens did claim a losing bonus point.

Peter O'Mahony will lead the side from the back row, with 24-year-old scrum-half Nick McCarthy poised to make his first Champions Cup appearance for Munster off the bench.

"It's a great challenge ahead," said Munster head coach Johann van Graan. "The beauty of European rugby are these double-headers. We are playing the best team in Europe currently. They've got so much quality in their squad."

Line-ups

Saracens: Malins; Maitland, Lozowski, Tompkins, Daly; Farrell (c), Wigglesworth; Mako Vunipola, George, Koch, Kpoku, Kruis, Isiekwe, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Barrington, Ibuanokpe, Clark, Wray, Spencer, Manu Vunipola, Taylor.

Munster: Haley; Conway, Farrell, R Scannell, Earls; Hanrahan, Murray; Cronin, N Scannell, Ryan, Kleyn, Holland, Beirne, O'Mahony (C), Stander.

Replacements: O'Byrne, O'Connor, Archer, Wycherley, O'Donoghue, McCarthy, Goggin, O'Donnell.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.