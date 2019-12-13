Champions Cup: We need to impose ourselves on Harlequins - Reidy

Sean Reidy scored Ulster's first try in their narrow victory over Harlequins

Heineken European Champions Cup Pool Three: Harlequins v Ulster Venue: The Stoop Date: Friday, 13 December Kick-off:19:45 GMT

Sean Reidy has said that Ulster have to up their game if they are to make it four wins from four in the European Champions Cup on Saturday.

A narrow 25-24 victory over Harlequins was enough for Ulster to remain top of Pool Three and Reidy's side travel to the Stoop aiming to make it back-to-back wins against the English outfit.

"It felt like we narrowly got away with that game," reflected flanker Reidy.

"It is difficult because they know what we have got up our sleeve."

"They were very good around the breakdown and they slowed our play up."

While Reidy feels that Ulster have to improve ahead of Saturday's game, the 30-year-old says that a newfound resilience from Dan McFarland's side has helped them get over the line to win seven of their last eight games.

"I think if we play that same style of rugby, and don't impose ourselves on them early, then it will be a tough day at the office over there," said Reidy.

"Sometimes in the past, we would have been 10 points down and we would have rolled over, then that would have been us.

"It was good to see the boys backing each other all the way to the end, so it is good to know that you can trust your brothers to get the job done.

"At the end of the day it is going to come down to who wants it more."

After the game, head coach McFarland said that Ulster were "not consistent" despite their recent run of form, but Reidy believes that the Englishman is encouraging his side to keep on improving.

"I think he is trying to get the point that we are not the finished article and we still have a bit to go on our journey," added Reidy.

"We have a place that we want to get to and we will keep chipping away until we get there."