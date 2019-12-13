Champions Cup: Glasgow Warriors make five changes to face La Rochelle

Scrum-half Ali Price starts after impressing as a replacement in France

European Champions Cup: Glasgow Warriors v La Rochelle Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Date: Saturday, 14 December Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Glasgow Warriors must win Pool 2 to reach the Champions Cup quarter-finals, says head coach Dave Rennie.

Warriors kept alive their hopes with a gutsy 27-24 win over La Rochelle in France last weekend.

They face the same opponents at Scotstoun on Saturday and in order to stay in touch with leaders Exeter, Glasgow need the maximum five points.

"That's important for us," said Rennie, who has made five changes to his starting line-up.

"There are three other pools that have turned out to be dominated by a few teams so that sixth, seventh, eighth spot for lucky runners-up is going to be pretty competitive.

"We need to win our pool, we think. Five points on Saturday and we'd need to beat Exeter at home."

Having been left out of the side for the victory in France, Huw Jones returns to partner Stafford McDowall in the centre as Glasgow look to make it three wins from four outings.

After an explosive, try-laden start to his international career, Jones has struggled to find fitness and form over the past 18 months and there was little surprise when he missed out on selection for the World Cup.

A return to South African Super Rugby outfit Stormer has been rumoured, but Rennie insists Jones is going nowhere.

"No, he's contracted here," said Rennie. "There's always interest because he's a good player. It's a competitive spot for us. It's a bit like our nines, they're duking it out and likewise with Nick [Grigg] and Huw.

"There's obviously areas of his game he wants to be better at and he's working really hard.

"As a midfielder, you've got to be a try creator. He was phenomenal at crossing the chalk for Scotland in his early career. He's a really good player and we want to see the best of him."

Kyle Steyn, who scored the decisive try away to La Rochelle, is given a start, along with scrum-half Ali Price and prop Aki Seiuli.

La Rochelle are out of the running following three defeats, while Exeter Chiefs, with a 100% record, are six points clear of Glasgow, with Sale in third place.

Glasgow Warriors: Seymour, Steyn, Jones, McDowall, Matawalu, Hastings, Price; Seiuli, Brown, Z Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, Wilson, Gibbins (capt), M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Allan, Nicol, Harley, Gordon, G Horne, Grigg, Jackson.

La Rochelle: Murimurivalu, Favre, Plessis, Botia, Andreu, James, Bales; Wardi, Bosch, Puafisi, Lavault, Tanguy, Gourdon (capt), Boudehent, Alldritt.

Replacements: Lebrun, Priso, Pelo, Leroux, Kieft, Berjon, West, Aguillon.