Alex Rieder: Wasps back-row forward forced to retire through injury

Alex Rieder suffered shoulder and knee injuries which kept him out for 19 months

Wasps back-row forward Alex Rieder has been forced to retire from professional rugby on medical grounds.

The 28-year-old spent 19 months on the sidelines before returning with a try against Saracens in the Premiership Rugby Cup in September.

However, Rieder is unable to continue playing and had an operation on his knee this week.

"I'm obviously gutted that I have to retire from playing the game I love," he told the club website.

"It's been a real rollercoaster with plenty of highs and lows over the past few years.

"I'd like to thank everyone at the club for their support throughout. I've made some fantastic lifelong friends and will always keep an eye on the boys' progress in the future."

The former Yorkshire Carnegie and Rotherham Titans player joined Wasps in 2015 and made a total of 32 appearances for the club.