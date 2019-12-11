Taine Basham: Dragons player gets one-week ban for red card at Worcester

Taine Basham tackles Gareth Simpson
Taine Basham, pictured tackling Worcester's Gareth Simpson, is a Wales under-20 international

Dragons back-rower Taine Basham has been suspended for one week after his sending-off in their European Challenge Cup defeat at Worcester.

He was dismissed in the 19th minute by referee Marius Mitrea for a dangerous tip tackle on Warriors' replacement Gareth Simpson.

The disciplinary panel ruled it was a low-end offence and took into account Basham's clean record and remorse.

He will be available for the Pro14 Christmas derby fixtures.

Basham, 20, was picked in Wayne Pivac's Wales training squad to face the Barbarians last month, his first taste of senior Welsh honours.

