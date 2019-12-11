Scotland's Tommy Seymour retires from international duty

Tommy Seymour's last appearance for Scotland was the Rugby World Cup defeat by Japan

Glasgow Warriors back Tommy Seymour has announced he is retiring from Scotland duty after earning 42 caps on what he describes as "an amazing journey".

The Nashville-born 31-year-old is the second member of this summer's World Cup squad to make such a decision.

Edinburgh's John Barclay called it a day earlier this month after 76 caps.

"The pride from wearing the thistle on my chest is one of the most powerful feelings I've experienced," Seymour said on Twitter.

"Playing for Scotland has been the greatest honour. It was in every way a dream come true and an amazing journey to share with friend, family and Scotland supporters.

"I have been fortunate enough to play with some of the greatest players this country has ever produced and even more fortunate that in some I have found friends for life."

More to follow.