Dan Evans: Ospreys full-back banned four weeks for red card after 37 seconds

Dan Evans played twice for Wales in 2009

Ospreys full-back Dan Evans has been given a four-week ban after being sent off just 37 seconds into the Heineken Champions Cup match against Racing 92.

Evans was shown a red card by referee Frank Murphy after his boot made contact with Teddy Thomas' face as he caught a high ball.

It is believed to be the quickest red card in professional rugby, with Ospreys going on to lose 40-19.

Evans is eligible to play against Saracens on 11 January.

The 31-year-old will miss the return match against Racing in Paris on Friday as well as the Christmas and New Year Pro14 derbies against Cardiff Blues, Scarlets and Dragons.

Evans could have been suspended for up to eight weeks under World Rugby's sanctions for foul play.

He was deemed to have contravened Law 9.12 relating to kicking but was given the low-end punishment of four weeks.