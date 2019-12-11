Champions Cup: Ulster 'must lift it five or 10%' in Harlequins rematch - McBurney

Adam McBurney came off the bench to score a late try against Harlequins

Heineken European Champions Cup Pool Three: Harlequins v Ulster Venue: The Stoop Date: Friday, 13 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio Ulster, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC Sounds

Ulster hooker Adam McBurney says the Irish province "must lift it five or 10%" when they face Harlequins for the second time in seven days on Friday.

Replacement McBurney scored a vital try in his team's 25-24 win over Quins in Belfast, a result which sees them top European Champions Cup Pool Three.

"Going into this second game Harlequins will be fired up and they'll have their home crowd behind them," said McBurney.

"If we are 5% off our game going into their backyard we could be in trouble.

"We've been looking at precision as we just weren't precise enough on Saturday," added the 23-year-old ahead of the game with the English Premiership side at The Stoop.

Harlequins enjoyed a 10-point lead with 13 minutes remaining at Kingspan Stadium but McBurney's converted try after coming off the bench, plus John Cooney's 79th-minute penalty, saw Ulster edge home to make it three wins out of three in Europe.

"It was nice to get on the back of the maul and score but a couple of the other guys were incredible in that maul too - they did a lot of the hard work even though I got the credit for it," added the Ulster hooker.

"As a replacement you want to raise the intensity and show we have strength in depth.

"You are trying to contribute to the team and bring an energy - but for yourself you want to earn a starting place in that team and push the people who are wearing the shirt.

"In my case it is Rob Herring in the number two jersey, helping to make him a better player and me a better player.

"The result and performance showed us that we aren't the finished article just yet. It could have gone either way but it shows we have something about us that we were able to pull through in the end and get the win.

"We know there is still a lot of improvement we can do and we must push on and not get complacent."

Wary of Harlequins backlash

Harlequins crossed the Ulster line three times as they built up a healthy lead and looked well placed to take the win until Ulster's dramatic late comeback.

"They will be gutted about that loss, as any team would be. They went away from home in Europe and really gave us a run for our money," said McBurney.

"We won't have the Kingspan crowd behind us this time but we will have to generate our own energy and hopefully that will get us over the line.

"They really took it to us so we know they are going to be no walkover and these back-to-backs are so crucial.

"Away wins in Europe are something you have to target if you want to progress in this competition and we want to be in a good position going into the final two pool games away to Clermont and home to Bath."