Brad Mooar: Scarlets coach in contention for All Blacks backroom staff

Brad Mooar (right) helped New Zealand side Crusaders win the Super Rugby title in 2018 as assistant to Scott Robertson

Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar is in contention to become part of the New Zealand backroom staff under new All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

Foster succeeds Steve Hansen, who left the post at the end of the World Cup.

The 54-year-old will announce four assistants, with Mooar in line for one of the positions.

New Zealand would like Mooar in place for the two Test series against Wales in July, which could see him leave Scarlets at the end of the season.

Mooar is in his first season with Scarlets after replacing fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac, who left Parc y Scarlets to take over from Warren Gatland as Wales head coach.

The 45-year-old has made an impressive start with seven wins in his first 10 matches in charge.

Mooar was assistant coach at Crusaders for four seasons working under Scott Robertson.

He was also head coach at Mitre10 Cup side Southland Stags as well as backs coach with South African sides Eastern Province Kings and Southern Kings in the Super 15.

New Zealand Rugby contacted 26 coaches over the head coach vacancy, but Foster and Robertson - who has overseen three successive Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders - were the only two confirmed candidates.

Foster served as Hansen's assistant for eight years and saw off competition from Crusaders coach Robertson to earn his promotion.