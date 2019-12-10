Alex Dombrandt: Could England pick Harlequins number eight for Six Nations?

Alex Dombrandt has started 18 Premiership games for Harlequins, scoring seven tries

Harlequins' number eight Alex Dombrandt would flourish in an international environment, says England scrum-half and club team-mate Danny Care.

The uncapped 22-year-old is thought to be pushing for a place in England's Six Nations squad after starring for Quins of late.

"He reads the game so well, he's smart and makes the right decisions all the time," Care said.

"You put him in an England shirt and he is only going to excel."

Care believes Dombrandt would provide England with an extra dimension if he were to make his international debut.

The former university student is on head coach Eddie Jones' radar after appearing for an England XV in a non-cap game against the Barbarians in May.

"For me he's got everything. He hungry for it, he's got the work-rate and the work ethic, and he's a good boy," Care told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

Dombrandt only broke into the Quins first team a year ago after completing his undergraduate studies at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

But after a breakthrough season last time around, he recently signed a new deal to stay at The Stoop despite firm interest from Northampton Saints.

"He went to uni, did it properly and enjoyed himself, but he's got a chance to play professional rugby and he's grasped it with both hands," Care added.

"I'm not picking the England squad, but 100% [he should be in].

"I just think if you throw him in there, and you have him running lines alongside Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Joe Marler - which attacker is the defender going to take?

"I just think he is different and there aren't many of him around. And he can play six [blind-side flanker], seven [open-side flanker] or [number] eight."