Scarlets loan props to Ospreys to ease injury crisis

Rhys Fawcett in action for Scarlets against Harlequins

Scarlets props Rhys Fawcett and Simon Gardiner are joining Ospreys on loan to help deal with an injury crisis.

Nicky Smith, Ma'afu Fia and Wales under-20 international Jordan Walters are currently the region's only fit prop forwards.

Ospreys have five props sidelined with Gareth Thomas and Gheorghe Gajion both injured in the Heineken Champions Cup defeat by Racing 92.

They joined Rhodri Jones, Tom Botha and Rhys Henry on the sidelines.

"We have been running pretty light on props and front row cover since the start of the season and unfortunately we took another couple of knocks against Racing 92," said Ospreys forwards coach Carl Hogg.

"We've been very fortunate to pull in two players from the Scarlets and we're grateful to them to have Simon and Rhys over the next few weeks.

"It's been well documented we've had players away and an injury crisis which hasn't been seen before.

"It's one of those situations where it gives these players an opportunity to come into our environment and put their hands up."