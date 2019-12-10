Darryl Marfo: Former Scotland prop leaves Edinburgh

Marfo helped Scotland to victory over Australia at Murrayfield in his final cap

Edinburgh have confirmed the departure of out-of-favour prop Darryl Marfo.

The 29-year-old former Scotland forward has made just 11 appearances for the Pro14 side since joining from Bath in summer 2017 and has been released in order to find a new club.

Marfo's three caps all came in the 2017 Autumn Tests, culminating in victory over Australia at Murrayfield.

"We thank Darryl for his hard work and wish him all the best," Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said.