Billy Burns enjoying improving half-back partnership with John Cooney

Cooney and Burns helped Ulster to a 25-24 win over Harlequins on Saturday

Ulster fly-half Billy Burns says his partnership with scrum-half John Cooney will continue to improve as the season progresses.

The duo have impressed in tandem during this campaign, winning all six games they have started together.

"With any combination, especially at nine and 10, it takes time and it takes games to be played together," said Burns.

"I think we are gradually improving."

Burns and Cooney have been Ulster's favoured half-back combination since the former arrived in Belfast from Gloucester before the 2018-19 season.

Both players had a hand in the province's dramatic win over Harlequins last Saturday, with Burns' crossfield kick instrumental in Sean Reidy's first half try while Cooney kicked the match winning penalty with just over a minute remaining.

"Under that kind of pressure I've lost count of how many times he's done it in just the year I've been here," Burns said.

"If you were to ask me if there was any guy in the world that I'd want next to me to take that kick, it'd be John."

Under Dan McFarland, Ulster's improvement has been steady with the province currently enjoying a 17-game unbeaten run at home.

A win against Harlequins at The Stoop on Friday would leave Ulster well placed to secure a quarter-final berth in the Champions Cup for a second straight year.

Scrum-half Cooney kicked a 79th minute penalty to win Saturday's game

Following his omission from Ireland's World Cup squad, Cooney has responded with some outstanding form for Ulster including match-winning moments against Quins and Clermont in Europe.

"He's a classy operator who takes a lot of pressure off me," said Burns, who is also in contention for a place in Ireland head coach Andy Farrell's first training camp following his strong start to the season.

"He's got an outstanding kicking game and also a running game.

"Hopefully the more we play together and the more we play in big occasions we can keep improving."