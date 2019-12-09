Ethan Waller: Worcester Warriors prop signs contract extension to 2022

Ethan Waller has made five Premiership appearances for Worcester so far this term

Worcester Warriors prop Ethan Waller has signed a new two-year contract extension with the Premiership club.

The 27-year-old former Northampton Saints loose-head has been with Warriors since 2017.

His existing deal was set to expire at the end of this season but he will now be at the club until at least 2022.

"Re-signing was one of the easiest decisions I've made. I'm ecstatic to be part of the journey over the next two years," Waller told the club website.

Director of rugby Alan Solomons added: "It is brilliant news for the club that Ethan has decided to stay on here at Sixways.

"He is an absolutely outstanding loose-head prop and I have no doubt that it is but a matter of time before he plays for England."