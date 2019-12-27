Can you name Ospreys' 2012 Pro12 winners?
Remember when Ospreys were the team to beat in Wales?
As BBC Wales reflects on a decade in Welsh sport we look back at the day the Swansea region beat Leinster in Dublin to clinch the 2011-12 Pro12 title.
It was a thriller that went down to the wire, clinched by a player bringing down the curtain on a stellar career and a nerveless conversion by another setting out on one.
But can you remember the fifteen players who took on and beat Brian O'Driscoll and co in their own back yard?
Can you name the Ospreys team that won the 2012 Pro12 final?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15