Can you name Ospreys' 2012 Pro12 winners?

Ospreys celebrate victory at the Royal Dublin Showground

Remember when Ospreys were the team to beat in Wales?

As BBC Wales reflects on a decade in Welsh sport we look back at the day the Swansea region beat Leinster in Dublin to clinch the 2011-12 Pro12 title.

It was a thriller that went down to the wire, clinched by a player bringing down the curtain on a stellar career and a nerveless conversion by another setting out on one.

But can you remember the fifteen players who took on and beat Brian O'Driscoll and co in their own back yard?