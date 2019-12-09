Dan Evans: Is Ospreys player's red card fastest in rugby?

Dan Evans played twice for Wales in 2009

Ospreys full-back Dan Evans will face a disciplinary hearing after being sent-off just 37 seconds into the Champions Cup match against Racing 92.

Wales international Evans was shown a red card by referee Frank Murphy after his boot made contact with Teddy Thomas' face as he caught a high ball.

It is believed to be the quickest red card in professional rugby, with Ospreys going on to lose 40-19.

According to the Guinness Book of Records, the fastest dismissal in England's Premiership came in May 1999 when London Scottish second row Mike Watson was sent-off after 42 seconds at the Recreation Ground in Bath.

That's five second longer than it took for Evans to see red. London Scottish lost 76-13 and have not played in the top level since after going into administration.

The next fastest in England was Gloucester's Nick Wood, who lasted a full 73 seconds before receiving his marching orders in a match against Saracens.

In the international game, England's Elliot Daly lasted four-and-a-half minutes before he saw red against Argentina at Twickenham in November 2016.

Remarkably, England won the match 27-14 - helped in no small measure by the Pumas having Enrique Pieretto sent-off for stamping.

Walter Boyd was sent off before he could start while playing for Swansea City

Faster in football

Football is full of examples of players seeing red before they've had a chance to break into a sweat.

In fact, Evans' red card is not even the fastest received by a player representing a sports club based in Swansea.

In November 2000 Swansea City's Jamaica international Walter Boyd was sent off against Darlington having played for precisely ZERO seconds.

He entered the field as a substitute after a free kick had been awarded and was shown a red card for elbowing an opponent before the game restarted.

You couldn't make it up.

Martin Atkinson gives Stephen Gerrard his marching orders after 38 seconds of Liverpool v Manchester United in 2005

(Dis)honourable mentions:

Liverpool's Steven Gerrard in 38 second v Manchester United in March 2005

Lionel Messi - 40 seconds into his Argentina debut v Hungary in August 2005.

Kevin Pressman - 13 seconds for Sheffield Wednesday v Wolves.

Keith Gillespie - 12 seconds for Reading against Sheffield United in 2007.