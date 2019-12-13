Challenge Cup: Calvisano v Leicester Tigers

Sam Harrison
Sam Harrison will leave Leicester in the new year
European Challenge Cup Pool Five
Venue: Pata Stadium Date: Saturday, 14 December Kick-off: 13:30 GMT
Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website

Leicester rest England quintet Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs and Dan Cole, with Geordan Murphy making nine changes in all.

Sam Harrison captains the side, with Johnny McPhillips set for his first European appearance for the club off the bench, and Jordan Taufua also among the replacements after injury.

Tigers thrashed Italian opponents Calvisano 59-7 last weekend.

They have won all three of their Pool Five games, while Calvisano are bottom.

Leicester: Veainu; Steward, Thomas, Reid, Forsyth; Hardwick, Harrison (capt); Gigena, Clare, Heyes, Lavanini, Green, Lewis, Thompson, Kalamafoni

Replacements: Stevens, Bateman, Leatigaga, Spencer, Taufua, White, McPhillips, Worth

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you