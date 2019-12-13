Challenge Cup: Calvisano v Leicester Tigers

Sam Harrison will leave Leicester in the new year

European Challenge Cup Pool Five Venue: Pata Stadium Date: Saturday, 14 December Kick-off: 13:30 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website

Leicester rest England quintet Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs and Dan Cole, with Geordan Murphy making nine changes in all.

Sam Harrison captains the side, with Johnny McPhillips set for his first European appearance for the club off the bench, and Jordan Taufua also among the replacements after injury.

Tigers thrashed Italian opponents Calvisano 59-7 last weekend.

They have won all three of their Pool Five games, while Calvisano are bottom.

Leicester: Veainu; Steward, Thomas, Reid, Forsyth; Hardwick, Harrison (capt); Gigena, Clare, Heyes, Lavanini, Green, Lewis, Thompson, Kalamafoni

Replacements: Stevens, Bateman, Leatigaga, Spencer, Taufua, White, McPhillips, Worth

