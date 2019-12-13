Challenge Cup: Wasps v Edinburgh
|European Challenge Cup Pool Three
|Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 14 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Wasps flanker Thomas Young captains the side for the first time on his first start since March after injuries.
Academy graduate Will Porter makes his first start this season, with Zurabi Zhvania, Simon McIntyre and England's Brad Shields among those sidelined.
Edinburgh's Scotland prop WP Nel makes his first appearance of the season as Richard Cockerill makes nine changes.
Nic Groom skippers the side on his return as the visitors look to repeat last week's win over Wasps.
Fly-half Simon Hickey keeps his place ahead of Jaco van der Walt, with Edinburgh second in Pool Three - seven points ahead of Wasps after three matches.
Wasps: Minozzi; Watson, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Bassett; Sopoaga, Porter; Harris, Taylor, Toomaga-Allen, Cardall, Matthews, Johnson, Young, Carr
Replacements: Oghre, West, Alo, Vukasinovic, Morris, Wolstenholme, Umaga, De Jongh
Edinburgh: Hoyland; Graham, Johnstone, Taylor, Farndale; Hickey, Groom (capt); Sutherland, Willemse, Nel, Thomson, Carmichael, Ritchie, Watson, Mata
Replacements: McInally, Bhatti, Berghan, Toolis, Bradbury, Shiel, Van der Walt, Bennett
