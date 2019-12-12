Challenge Cup: Pau v Cardiff Blues (Fri)

Filo Paulo had spells with Benetton Treviso and London Irish before rejoining Cardiff Blues

Challenge Cup: Pau v Cardiff Blues Venue: Stade du Hameau, Pau Date: Fri, 13 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Report BBC Sport website

Filo Paulo will make his first appearance since rejoining Cardiff Blues when they visit Pau in the Challenge Cup on Friday.

The Samoa lock joined last month, having previously played for the Blues between 2013 and 2015.

Paulo replaces James Ratti in an otherwise unchanged Blues side from last weekend's 54-22 win over Pau.

Ratti is on the bench instead of Macauley Cook, while hooker Liam Belcher takes Ethan Lewis' bench place.

Pau give a debut at fullback to New Zealander Ben Smith - who faced Wales in the World Cup bronze final - and fellow All Black Luke Whitelock.

Pau: Smith; Pourailly, Nueno, Septar, Fumat; Taylor, Daubagna; Moise, Lespiaucq Brettes, Boughanmi, Pesenti, Marchois, Erbani, Habel Kuffner, Whitelock

Replacements: Barka, Pointud, Fisiihoi, Metz, Puech, Lebail, Debaes, Pinto.

Cardiff Blues: Morgan; Lane, Lee-Lo, B Thomas, Adams; J Evans, T Williams; Gill, Myhill, Andrews, Paulo, Turnbull, Lewis-Hughes, Robinson, Boyde (capt).

Replacements: Belcher, Domachowski, Assiratti, Ratti, Lawrence, L Williams, Tovey, Amos.

Referee: Tom Foley (England)

Assistants: Jack Makepeace (England), Jonathan Healy (England)