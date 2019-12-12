Challenge Cup: Dragons v Worcester Warriors (Fri)

Cory Hill has not played since scoring a try in Wales' Six Nations win over England in Cardiff in February.

Challenge Cup: Dragons v Worcester Warriors Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Friday, 13 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Hereford & Worcester, BBC Sport Website & app.

Wales forward Cory Hill will play his first game in 10 months when he returns to the Dragons side to face Worcester.

Fellow Wales international, hooker Elliot Dee, makes his 100th appearance for the region, starting a match for the first time since the World Cup.

For Worcester, full-back Chris Pennell has recovered from the blow to the head he took in last weekend's 34-28 victory over the Dragons.

Pennell is the only starter to keep his place in a much-changed Warriors XV.

Hill, 27, has not played since leaving the field with an ankle injury during Wales' Six Nations victory over England.

Despite then suffering a stress fracture in his leg, he was named in Wales' World Cup squad but flew home without playing a game.

Fellow Wales international Aaron Wainwright moves to number eight to allow Hill to slot in at blindside flanker.

Director of rugby Dean Ryan also recalls centre pair Adam Warren and Jack Dixon to complete four changes.

Injuries to Worcester centres Ryan Mills and Ollie Lawrence now leave the English Premiership side without a total of 13 players.

There is a return for Tom Howe after a weekend off to keep a prior engagement, acting as best man at his brother's wedding in Oxfordshire.

Dragons: Talbot-Davies; Jenkins, Warren, Dixon, Hewitt; S Davies, R Williams (capt); Harris, Dee, Brown, J Davies, Screech, Hill, Griffiths, Wainwright.

Replacements: Hibbard, Reynolds, Jarvis, M Williams, Keddie, Baldwin, Botica, Morgan.

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Humphreys, Beck, Lance, Howe; Weir, Hougaard; Black, Annett (capt), Schonert, Bresler, Kitchener, Hill, Lewis, Du Preez.

Replacements: Miller, Waller, Palframan, Clegg, Van Velze, Heaney, Heward, David.

Referee: Ludovic Cayre (France)

Assistants: Julien Castaignede (France), Pierre-Baptiste Nuchy (France)