Super6: Watsonians beat Boroughmuir to keep up 100% record

Watsonians&rsquo; Campbell Wilson scores a try during the Super6 win over Boroughmuir
Watsonians maintained their 100% start to the Super6 season with a 28-10 win over Boroughmuir Bears at Myreside.

The league leaders' fourth win from four games keeps them four points clear of nearest rivals Ayrshire Bulls, who edged Stirling County 8-0.

Meanwhile, third-place Heriot's inflicted more misery on the still winless Southern Knights with a 19-12 win at the Greenyards.

The same fixtures will be reversed next weekend.

