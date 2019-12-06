Champions Cup: Bath 17-34 Clermont Auvergne
|Champions Cup Pool Three
|Bath (7) 17
|Try: Priestland, Joseph Con: Priestland, Burns Pen: Priestland
|Clermont Auvergne (7) 34
|Try: Moala, Ezeala 2, Lapandry Con: Parra, Laidlaw 3 Pen: Laidlaw 2
Clermont Auvergne came from behind to claim a bonus-point win and extend Bath's European Champions Cup misery.
Rhys Priestland reacted quickly to score the opening try but George Moala powered over to draw Clermont level.
Greg Laidlaw kicked two second-half penalties before two tries by teenager Samuel Ezeala came either side of an Alexandre Lapandry score.
Jonathan Joseph scored a late consolation but Clermont go top of Pool Three, while Bath stay bottom.
Line-ups
Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Roberts, McConnochie; Priestland, Cook; Obano, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Stooke, Williams, Bayliss, Louw (capt).
Replacements: Walker, Boyce, Judge, Garvey, Davies, Chudley, Burns, Brew.
Clermont: Abendanon; Ezeala, Toeava, Moala, Raka; Lopez, Parra; Uhila, Beheregaray, Slimani, Iturria, Timani, Fischer, Lapandry, Lee.
Replacements: Ulugia, Beria, Zirakashvili, Ruaud, Levave, Laidlaw, Betham, Naqalevu.
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland).